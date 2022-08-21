SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Insider Activity at SkyWest
In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SkyWest Trading Down 4.8 %
SKYW stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
