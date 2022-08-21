Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 20,879 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,064,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Prologis by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

