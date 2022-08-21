Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,424 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COO opened at $322.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

