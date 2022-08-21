Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,040,299 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,040,299 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.88% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

