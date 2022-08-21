Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228,794 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

