Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $40,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

