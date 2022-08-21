Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,071 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $300.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

