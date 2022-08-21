Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.20% of Boise Cascade worth $32,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

