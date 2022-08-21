SKALE Network Achieves Market Cap of $188.87 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $188.87 million and $8.12 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00128127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094764 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

