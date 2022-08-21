Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

SGFY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 351,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

