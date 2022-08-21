SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $76,825.52

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $76,825.52 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.91 or 0.07557402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00155855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00722312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00550694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

