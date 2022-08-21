Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The firm has a market cap of C$552.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.58. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.