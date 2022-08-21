Seele-N Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $9.54 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
