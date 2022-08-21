SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

SEA stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

