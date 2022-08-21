SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) is Cutler Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. SB Financial Group accounts for about 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 5.52% of SB Financial Group worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 151,418 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

