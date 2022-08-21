Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $535,037.76 and approximately $107.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.03 or 0.07488707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00155221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00256013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00711269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00543671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,090,933 coins and its circulating supply is 39,973,620 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

