Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
CBOE stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.