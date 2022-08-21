Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Argus

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $251.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

