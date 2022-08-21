ROCKI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,828.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $248,970.12 and $3,828.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00767019 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.
ROCKI Coin Trading
