ROCKI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,828.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $248,970.12 and $3,828.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROCKI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00767019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.