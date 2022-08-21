Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 2,478 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,004,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $248,582,000 after purchasing an additional 294,991 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

