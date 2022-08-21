Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

