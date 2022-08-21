Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.71 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,790. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

