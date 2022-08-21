Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at C$91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.74. The firm has a market cap of C$10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$569.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.00.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

