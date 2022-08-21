Rigel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $264.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $97,768.90 and approximately $264.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.