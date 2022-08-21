RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and $2.58 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
