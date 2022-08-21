RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and $2.58 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

