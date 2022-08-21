RFG Advisory LLC Sells 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

