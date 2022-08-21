Rewardiqa Market Cap Hits $16,168.48 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $16,168.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

