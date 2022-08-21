Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.2% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 251,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 108.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.