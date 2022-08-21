Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.2% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 251,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 108.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

