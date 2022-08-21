Reviewing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 18.25% 16.98% 8.70% Iveda Solutions -178.80% -5,304.28% -89.03%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Trend Micro and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trend Micro and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 3 0 0 2.00 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.73 billion 5.15 $349.14 million $2.28 27.84 Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 7.36 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

