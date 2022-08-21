Reviewing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Regency Centers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Dividends

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 9.14 $392.25 million $2.73 61.67 Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.58 $361.41 million $2.83 22.90

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27% Regency Centers 40.11% 7.40% 4.21%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Sun Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

