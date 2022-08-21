Reviewing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group -3.29% -3.03% -0.76% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $407.92 million 1.19 $1.86 million ($1.66) -32.23 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HCI Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

HCI Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

