Reservoir Media (RSVR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,120.98% -3.40% 100.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 25.16 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million 0.37

Volatility & Risk

Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 325 4 2.65

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

