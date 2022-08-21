Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $258.97 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $258.97 million and $18.01 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00128127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094764 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

