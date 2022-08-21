Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Republic Services stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

