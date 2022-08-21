renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $236,887.99

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $236,887.99 and $26.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project."

