Red Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,121 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. 4,321,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,315. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

