Red Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 186 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.3% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,553,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

