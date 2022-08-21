ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Hits $23.71 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003721 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00104339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032611 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.