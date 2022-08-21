RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
