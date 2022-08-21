Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.56. 2,040,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.13. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

