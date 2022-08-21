Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

