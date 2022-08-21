Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.55% of Allstate worth $209,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. 1,289,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,738. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

