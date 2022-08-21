Raymond James & Associates Has $352.47 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $352,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,103,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 600,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $180.17. 3,703,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

