Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $269,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.45. 4,569,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

