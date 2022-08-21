Raymond James & Associates Buys 52,605 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Salesforce worth $461,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.