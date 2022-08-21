Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. Analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

