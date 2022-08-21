Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Achieves $76.80 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.80 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00011021 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Radicle
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
