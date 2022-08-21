QuadrantProtocol Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $66.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
