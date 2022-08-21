Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $357.33 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00016016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $357.33 million and $33.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,296,512 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

