Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,388.27

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Qbao has a market cap of $177,388.27 and $20,731.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

